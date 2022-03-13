Carport fire destroys several cars in Thousand Oaks, 1 person detained on suspicion of arson

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- A huge fire at a carport in Thousand Oaks kept crews busy Saturday night, and one person was detained for possible arson.The fire broke out at the Oaks Knoll Villas in the 400 block of Arbor Lane Court.Video from the scene along Arbor Lane Court shows several cars destroyed by the flames. Overall, 13 vehicles were destroyed, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.Much of the carport was also destroyed, but Ventura County firefighters were able to keep the blaze from extending into any residential units.No injuries were reported.Officials say that one person was detained suspected of possible arson and DUI.The cause of the fire is under investigation.