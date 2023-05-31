Possible murder-suicide investigation after father, young son found dead in Thousand Oaks

Authorities in Thousand Oaks are investigating a possible murder-suicide involving a father and his young son.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities in Thousand Oaks are investigating a possible murder-suicide involving a father and his young son.

Deputies responded to a townhome on Chiquita Lane near Canejo School Road around 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.

A man in his 40s and his son, believed to be 6 or 7-years-old, were found dead.

It's not clear how they died, but officials say they are not looking for a suspect. Authorities would only describe their deaths as "suspicious in nature."