Possible murder-suicide investigation after father, young son found dead in Thousand Oaks

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities in Thousand Oaks are investigating a possible murder-suicide involving a father and his young son.
Deputies responded to a townhome on Chiquita Lane near Canejo School Road around 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.
A man in his 40s and his son, believed to be 6 or 7-years-old, were found dead.
It's not clear how they died, but officials say they are not looking for a suspect. Authorities would only describe their deaths as "suspicious in nature."