Person brandished handgun after fight broke out at Thousand Oaks mall, authorities say

(Shutterstock)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- Ventura County deputies responded to a Thousand Oaks mall Saturday evening after a "large" fight erupted inside and a person allegedly brandished a handgun during the incident, authorities said.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office announced on social media at about 7:30 p.m. that there were initial reports of shots fired at The Oaks mall located at 350 W. Hillcrest Drive.

Deputies investigating determined that no shooting had occurred.

"No shots were fired. However, someone brandished a handgun during the incident. Deputies are on scene investigating," the sheriff's office said.

The Thousand Oaks Police Department said "numerous" officers had responded to incident.

It was unknown how many people were involved in the incident, or if someone was taken into custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
thousand oaksventura countyfightventura county sheriff's department
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New stay-home order issued for SoCal as COVID cases spiral
LA County breaks daily record with 8,948 new COVID cases
OC sheriff says deputies won't enforce SoCal's stay-home order
Former legislative aide accuses OC assemblyman of rape
Sherman Oaks restaurant owner vents anger over dining ban
Actor David L. Lander, known for role in 'Laverne & Shirley,' dies
Father arrested after his 2 children found decapitated in Lancaster
Show More
Joe Biden officially secures enough electors to become president
Stimulus talks: What we know as optimism for new deal builds
High school football player arrested after attacking ref
Blaze rips through commercial building in City of Industry
Family says man died of COVID in CA prison just months before his release
More TOP STORIES News