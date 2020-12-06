Person brandished handgun after fight broke out at Thousand Oaks mall, authorities say

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- Ventura County deputies responded to a Thousand Oaks mall Saturday evening after a "large" fight erupted inside and a person allegedly brandished a handgun during the incident, authorities said.The Ventura County Sheriff's Office announced on social media at about 7:30 p.m. that there were initial reports of shots fired at The Oaks mall located at 350 W. Hillcrest Drive.Deputies investigating determined that no shooting had occurred."No shots were fired. However, someone brandished a handgun during the incident. Deputies are on scene investigating," the sheriff's office said.The Thousand Oaks Police Department said "numerous" officers had responded to incident.It was unknown how many people were involved in the incident, or if someone was taken into custody.