Caught on camera: 3 suspects arrested in brazen break-in at Thousand Oaks home

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- Three suspects were arrested after they were captured on video allegedly breaking into a Thousand Oaks home Wednesday evening, authorities say.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office says they received a call just before 8 p.m. from a homeowner who saw via Ring camera three suspects trying to break into their residence in the 4000 block of Calle Del Sol.

Deputies arrived as the suspects were still on the property. They ran away, but authorities say they didn't get very far and were captured. Details into how they were arrested were not released.

The Ring video showed the suspects were wearing ski masks during the break-in, and footage showed them running out of the home.

No one was home when the burglary suspects entered.