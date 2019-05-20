Thousands of drivers suspected of dodging toll road fees in Orange County

By ABC7.com staff
The operators of Orange County's toll roads say thousands of people are driving on its roadways without license plates, which means they are not paying tolls.

The Transportation Corridor Agency says it missed out on $12 million in the 2017-2018 fiscal year because of cars that had missing or blocked plates.

Managers say that number is going down, but they still see about 20,000 cars driving without traceable plates each week.

To catch the suspected drivers, managers say they renewed the contract for extra law enforcement on toll roads through June 2020.
