3 pedestrians hospitalized after being struck in Westlake District

WESTLAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three pedestrians were hospitalized Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle in the Westlake District, authorities said.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Sixth and Alvarado streets at 11 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The victims, two men and a woman between 45 and 65 years of age, were transported to a medical center in critical condition, the LAFD said. Their conditions were later upgraded to stable.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. No arrest was made because the incident was considered a traffic collision, an LAPD spokesperson said.

One of the pedestrians suffered a fractured skull, officials said.