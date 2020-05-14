Coronavirus Los Angeles

Thunderbirds flyover: Here's the Los Angeles schedule and flight path for the aerial show honoring SoCal frontline workers

See the schedule, approximate time, and flight path for when the Thunderbirds fly over Los Angeles to honor frontline COVID-19 responders battling the coronavirus pandemic.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The flight path for the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flyover in Los Angeles and other parts of Southern California was released Thursday.

The Thunderbirds flyover is intended to honor frontline COVID-19 responders battling the coronavirus pandemic.

The flight path begins around 1:35 p.m. in the Laguna Beach area in Orange County and will reach the Corona area around 2 p.m. The Thunderbirds will fly over the Moreno Valley area in Riverside County around 2:10 p.m. and reach the Los Angeles area around 3:05 p.m. The flyover will conclude in the Santa Clarita area.


Southern California residents were advised to watch the flyover from the safety of their home-quarantine and refrain from traveling to watch the event. They were also advised to maintain physical distancing and avoid large gatherings.

The flyover times are subject to change.

Blue Angels, Thunderbirds fly over NYC, NJ to salute frontline workers
