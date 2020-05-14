Thunderbirds flyover: Here's the Los Angeles schedule and flight path for the aerial show honoring SoCal frontline workers

Tomorrow's #AmericaStrong flyover serves as a salute to frontline COVID-19 responders in California.



IMPORTANT CHANGE: Los Angeles flyover start time shifted and will now start at 1:35 PM (not 1:10 PM) #InThisTogether 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Wnv7NqeGSH — Thunderbirds (@AFThunderbirds) May 14, 2020

The Blue Angels and Thunderbirds saluted the coronavirus heroes with a flyover

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The flight path for the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flyover in Los Angeles and other parts of Southern California was released Thursday.The Thunderbirds flyover is intended to honor frontline COVID-19 responders battling the coronavirus pandemic.The flight path begins around 1:35 p.m. in the Laguna Beach area in Orange County and will reach the Corona area around 2 p.m. The Thunderbirds will fly over the Moreno Valley area in Riverside County around 2:10 p.m. and reach the Los Angeles area around 3:05 p.m. The flyover will conclude in the Santa Clarita area.Southern California residents were advised to watch the flyover from the safety of their home-quarantine and refrain from traveling to watch the event. They were also advised to maintain physical distancing and avoid large gatherings.The flyover times are subject to change.