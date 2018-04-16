Thunderbirds pilot who died in crash honored in Saugus memorial service

Thunderbirds pilot Maj. Stephen Del Bagno, who died in a crash, was honored at his alma mater, Saugus High School, on Sunday. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
SAUGUS, Calif (KABC) --
Family and friends are remembering Maj. Stephen Del Bagno, a Thunderbirds pilot.

His memorial service was held Sunday at Saugus High School, his alma mater.

Del Bagno died April 4 while performing a routine aerial demonstration training flight in Nevada.

The 34-year-old was from Valencia. This was his first year with the Air Force's famous Thunderbirds flying team.

The memorial service included a 21-gun salute.

Following his death, the Thunderbirds canceled their planned appearance at last weekend's air show at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County.
Related Topics:
plane crashair forceSaugusLos Angeles County
