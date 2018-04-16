SAUGUS, Calif (KABC) --Family and friends are remembering Maj. Stephen Del Bagno, a Thunderbirds pilot.
His memorial service was held Sunday at Saugus High School, his alma mater.
Del Bagno died April 4 while performing a routine aerial demonstration training flight in Nevada.
The 34-year-old was from Valencia. This was his first year with the Air Force's famous Thunderbirds flying team.
The memorial service included a 21-gun salute.
Following his death, the Thunderbirds canceled their planned appearance at last weekend's air show at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County.