Countdown is on for grand opening of Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, tickets now on sale

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Amid the masks and vaccinations and overall pandemic funk, a glimmer of Hollywood hope is peeking through the gloom and doom! Tickets went on sale today for the new Academy Museum on Wilshire Boulevard, celebrating the history of motion pictures.Bill Kramer is the director and president of the Academy Museum... and he's counting down the days to the museum's September 30th grand opening.Inside - all the magic that has drawn countless people to the theaters over the last century."The building is ready. Our theaters are ready. The galleries have been built out, the screens installed, the tables installed, graphics and signage up on the walls," said Kramer. "Everyone is giddy...and we're a step closer to reality, to opening."Fans looking to buy advance tickets can expect head to the academy museum's website. Adults will pay $25 a head to get in... seniors will pay $19... students just $15. And kids get the best deal possible."Everyone 17 and under gets in for free," said Kramer. "We want everyone to be welcome."Once the museum opens - it'll stay open seven days a week... starting the last day of September.