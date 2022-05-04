abc7 investigations

Compton murder suspect who was caught thanks to TikTok tips found guilty in ex-girlfriend's death

Mother testifies against own son in Compton murder hearing

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man has been found guilty of stabbing his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend to death outside her family's home in Compton.

Victor Sosa on Wednesday was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Daisy De La O last February. He is now facing a possible sentence of 26 years to life.

Sosa was arrested in Mexico on July 2, 2021 after an army of "TikTok detectives" helped track him down in Rosarito, where he was working at Papas & Beer bar and nightclub.

LASD homicide detectives tracked every lead, while Daisy's friends blasted photos of Victor Sosa onto TikTok and Instagram. One of those tips cracked the case and led to Sosa's arrest.

Susana Salas, the girl's mother, said that Daisy was in her second year at East LA College and dreamed of owning her own business one day.

Salas says Daisy had broken up with Sosa about a month before her murder, at least in part due to some alleged physical abuse. Salas says Sosa texted Daisy that February night and convinced her to come outside.

"I'll be back, OK, I won't take long, I promise," Salas remembers Daisy saying. "Those were her last words my baby girl told me. She left, she never came back."



