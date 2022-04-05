tiktok

Too much TikTok is harmful and addicting to kids, Chinese study finds

EMBED <>More Videos

Study finds too much TikTok is harmful, addicting to kids

Too much TikTok is harmful to kids, a study finds.

Chinese researchers analyzed college students. They gave them videos they liked and took brain scans.

It showed certain sections of the brain associated with addiction were lit up.

"TikTok clips are designed to continue to engage attention and to turn away is very difficult because it's like, after you've been -- say -- fasting for three days, then there's a sumptuous meal in front of you, it's hard for anybody to pull back," Dr. Michael Manos of Cleveland Clinic Children's said.

RELATED: CA parents could sue social media giants if they feel their kids have become addicted under new bill
EMBED More News Videos

California lawmakers have proposed a bill that would allow parents to sue social media companies if they feel their children have become addicted to their apps.



The social media app floods users with videos they like, keeping them glued for hours.

The study said about 5.9% of TikTok users might have significant problematic use.

Experts say kids have a hard time knowing when to shut it off because the brain's prefrontal cortex that targets impulse control and decision-making does not fully develop until age 25.

"In addition to enabling parents to control screen time as part of our Family Pairing features, TikTok limits evening push notifications and proactively surfaces in-feed reminders to take breaks from our app," TikTok said in a statement.

Health experts say parents can take action and limit the screen time their kids spend on TikTok and other social media apps.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologysocial appschildrenaddictionsocial mediatiktokraising healthy kidscollege
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TIKTOK
Academy is using this TikTok star to create buzz on the Oscars
CA bill would let parents sue social media giants over kids' addiction
American Express, TikTok, Netflix suspend operations in Russia
Lawmakers push for stronger online safeguards for children
TOP STORIES
Police arrest 3rd person following Sacramento mass shooting
1 injured in shooting on 91 Freeway in Carson
'Wildwood Days' singer Bobby Rydell dies at 79
White House to extend student loan pause through August
Man fatally shot while driving on 710 Freeway in Bell Gardens
Smart & Final to pay $175K for egg price gouging in pandemic
Woman who can't smile due to rare condition signs with modeling agency
Show More
Earthquake simulator offers a preview of a magnitude 7.0 temblor
Oklahoma state House approves bill to make abortion illegal
SoCal musicians perform at benefit concert for Ukraine refugees
Family mourns IE couple planning wedding killed by alleged DUI driver
County may permanently close Santa Clarita juvenile probation camp
More TOP STORIES News