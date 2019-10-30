Simi Valley Fire: Time-lapse footage shows Easy Fire progression

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Time-lapse footage shows the progression of the Easy Fire that broke out in Simi Valley early Wednesday morning.

This video, which was captured from a camera from Southern California Edison, shows the fire erupt at about 5:50 a.m.

The shows shows the smoke from the blaze get thicker and thicker as the blaze is pushed by strong winds.

Click here for the latest on the Easy Fire: https://abc7.la/2MYAOtA

MORE RELATED STORIES:
Simi Valley fire evacuation map: See evacuation zones for Easy Fire
Simi Valley fire: School, road closures due to Easy Fire
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
simi valleyventura countyevacuationfirewildfirefirefighters
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Simi Valley brush fire burns 1,300 acres in red flag conditions
Simi Valley fire evacuation map
Horse owners run through thick smoke, ash hoping to get horses to safety
Getty Fire prompts 405 ramp closures, evacuations amid strong winds
3 dead, 9 injured after mass shooting at party in Long Beach
Simi Valley fire: School, road closures due to Easy Fire
Actor John Witherspoon, who played dad in 'Friday,' dies at 77
Show More
Getty Fire cause: Wind carried tree branch into power line, officials say
304K SCE customers remain under power shutoff consideration
Dashcam video shows start of Getty Fire
5-acre Water Fire burns at least 1 structure, prompts evacuations in Nuevo
Man charged after allegedly pulling gun over Popeyes
More TOP STORIES News