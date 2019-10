Simi Valley Fire: Time-lapse footage shows Easy Fire progression

MORE RELATED STORIES:

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Time-lapse footage shows the progression of the Easy Fire that broke out in Simi Valley early Wednesday morning.This video, which was captured from a camera from Southern California Edison, shows the fire erupt at about 5:50 a.m.The shows shows the smoke from the blaze get thicker and thicker as the blaze is pushed by strong winds.Click here for the latest on the Easy Fire: