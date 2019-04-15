Notre Dame Cathedral Fire

TIMELINE: Notre Dame Cathedral fire progression captured in videos posted to social media

PARIS -- It started at 6:50 p.m. Paris time, just five minutes after Notre Dame Cathedral closed for the day. Within a matter of minutes, thick smoke and flames were leaping into the sky.

An hour into the blaze, the cathedral's iconic spire toppled.

And it was all captured in real-time on social media by hundreds of horrified Parisians and tourists.

Watch the video above for a look at the most compelling videos. We've put them in sequential order, from the time they were posted on social media, to create a complete picture of how quickly the fire spread through the iconic building.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
parischurch firefirenotre dame cathedral firechurch
NOTRE DAME CATHEDRAL FIRE
Officials reveal possible cause in Notre Dame Cathedral fire
Notre Dame celebrates 1st Mass since devastating April fire
Notre Dame to celebrate first Mass since April fire
See inside Notre Dame weeks after fire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News