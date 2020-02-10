Timothee Chalamet, Margot Robbie share Oscar red carpet moment with epic photobomb

Chalamet was posing for several pictures when he spotted Robbie a few steps away and walked up to her for an impromptu photobomb, a moment quite reminiscent of his character in "Little Women."
MORE: Full list of 2020 Oscar nominees
When Robbie noticed him, she turned and grabbed his face in both hands, making for a perfectly spoiled shot that must also have satiated all the Chalamet fans.
Chalamet played Theodore "Laurie " Laurence, neighbor to the March family and eventual husband of sister Amy, in the film adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott novel.
Margot Robbie caps off big weekend at Oscars 2020