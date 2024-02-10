New Boyle Heights Tiny Home Village will house 144 homeless

Councilmember Kevin De León said mariachi performers make up a large number of residents who were unhoused during the pandemic.

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning to unveil the Boyle Heights Tiny Home Village, a project that provides housing solutions for the homeless community, including mariachi performers.

"Today marks a milestone as we gather to inaugurate Boyle Heights Tiny Home Village, the first of its kind residence on the eastside of Los Angeles. At this site, we're going to reserve a corner of this Tiny Home Village for Boyle Heights for mariachis who are currently experiencing homelessness," said Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin de León

De León said mariachi performers make up a large number of residents who were unhoused during the pandemic.

"There was a percentage of mariachis at least 20 to 25 mariachis in Boyle Heights in and around Mariachi Plaza who are actually experiencing homelessness today as we know it," De León said.

Ramiro Arana is a resident at the Boyle Heights Tiny Home Village and said he's been playing at Mariachi Plaza for almost 40 years. But for the past three years, he's been living on the streets. And now, he's grateful to call the Tiny Home Village his new home.

"These are all people going through hardships, and we're here to help them off. And we're going to do our best and we're going to hit the floor running," said Francisco Reynoso, program manager for the Boyle Heights Tiny Home Village.

The Tiny Home Village consists of 72 tiny homes that are equipped with 144 beds, restrooms and showers. City leaders said this will provide a safe and supportive environment for those in need.

"We all know that this is not the final resting stop. We all know that collectively, but it's one huge step forward to provide a modicum of dignity and respect," De León said.

