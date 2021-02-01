First Tiny Home Villages open in Los Angeles to help combat homeless crisis

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=9068845" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Redondo Beach is setting up a community of tiny Pallet homes to help get the homeless off the streets as they transition to permanent housing.

'From out in the cold into a family;' LA Country's Project Homekey offers positive alternative to those experiencing homelessness

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The opening of two tiny home villages on Monday was a step forward in the effort to tackle the homeless crisis in Los Angeles.They are the first Tiny Home Villages open in the city.The two locations are on Chandler Street and Alexandria Park.One location has 40 homes and 75 beds. The other location has 103 homes and 200 beds.Homeless clients moved in on Monday.The tiny homes have heating and air-conditioning. On-site residents will have access to meals, showers and other resources.