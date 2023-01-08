1 year after teen was killed, found dead on side of 110 Fwy, family continues to seek justice

Family members of 16-year-old Tioni Theus are calling for more state and federal funding to help solve cold cases in South L.A.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The family of a teen girl who was shot to death and left on the side of a freeway in South Los Angeles is asking the public's help in finding the person responsible, one year after the young girl's death.

Family members of 16-year-old Tioni Theus are calling for more state and federal funding to help solve cold cases in South L.A.

"We're still fighting for Tioni," said Salana Theus, a cousin of Tioni, during a press conference Saturday. "It's been a year. Our family is still in distress. This is one thing that I would never put on the worst of the worst of the worst of enemies."

Tioni's body was discovered Jan. 8, 2022, on the side of the freeway on the Manchester Avenue on-ramp near South Figueroa Street.

She was last seen the day before after telling a family member she was going to meet a friend to go to a party, officials said.

The county Board of Supervisors increased its reward offer for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible shortly after her death.

The reward now stands at $120,000.

According to L.A. County officials, Tioni lived in Compton and was a student at Centennial High School.

She was reportedly living with her father as her mother recovered from a serious hit-and-run accident. Family members say she was a straight-A student and enjoyed dance and golf.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS.

