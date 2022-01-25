Tioni Theus: $60K reward to be considered in killing of teen found on side of South LA freeway

Tioni Theus was found dead the morning of Jan. 8 after drivers reported seeing her body along the southbound freeway on-ramp on Manchester Avenue. The teenager had been shot in the neck, according to the coroner's office.
She was last seen the day before after saying she was going to a party with a friend, but additional details about the moments leading up to her death have not been released.
The Los Angeles City Council and Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday are expected to consider posting the combined reward money for information leading to the person or people responsible for her death.
This comes after her family and community activists have been pushing for a reward, claiming race is playing a factor.
Activists have said the absence of a reward in the killing of the young Black girl stands in stark contrast to efforts that led to a $250,000 reward offered in the search for the killer of 24-year-old Brianna Kupfer, a Pacific Palisades resident and UCLA grad student who was fatally stabbed Jan. 13 inside a boutique furniture store in Hancock Park.
"I'm sorry for her loss. She was killed. They got the killer, a reward, everything fast," said Tioni's cousin Senia Theus. "We want justice. I don't care about no money, nothing...Whatever it takes to get this person off of the streets and to get justice for Tioni is what we want."
Los Angeles City Councilman Curren Price's office sent out a release Monday night saying Price is expected to co-present a motion Tuesday, along with Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson, offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Tioni's killer or killers.
Meanwhile, the Board of Supervisors will consider a motion calling for the county to establish a $10,000 reward. Supervisor Holly Mitchell introduced the motion.
"Ms. Theus lived in Compton and was a student at Centennial High School," according to the county motion. "She was reportedly living with her father as her mother recovered from a serious hit-and-run accident. Family members say she was a straight-A student and enjoyed dance and golf."
"Investigators are urging anyone with information about this incident to contact the California Highway Patrol. A reward will encourage members of the public to come forward with information that can help identify the individual(s) responsible for her death."
Price, meanwhile, said, "Tioni was a young lady with so much promise, joy and spirit with God-given gifts and talents to give to the world. She had so much to live for and countless unfinished dreams. It's disheartening to know that the person or persons responsible for her killing are still on the loose while a family and entire community continues to grieve in search for answers."
"I stand in solidarity with the Theus family and all Angelenos demanding justice in her name so that her family and loved ones can find solace in knowing that the ones who chose to end this vibrant girl's life will answer to their crime.''
