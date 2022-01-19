Family demands justice for 16-year-old girl found dead on side of freeway in South LA

By
Family seeks justice for teen found dead along freeway in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A vigil was held Tuesday evening for Tioni Theus, a 16-year-old girl whose body was found on the side of the 110 Freeway earlier this month.

The vigil was held outside a Los Angeles Police Department station in South L.A., where members of the victim's family joined community leaders to ask for the public's help in finding her killer.

Investigators say Theus was killed and her body was found along the southbound 110 Freeway on-ramp on Manchester Avenue Jan. 8.

Family members want justice.

"We're talking about a 16-year-old. We're not talking about an adult. We're talking about a 16-year-old child!" said Lakeshia Barret, the victim's cousin. "She was thrown on the side of the freeway like trash, and she's a child! She meant something to her family."

The investigation in Theus' death is being handled by the California Highway Patrol, and is being assisted by the LAPD.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore is urging the public to come forward with information, saying someone out there knows something about the murder.

