A Pacoima coffee shop is fighting social justice one cup of coffee at a time

TK Coffee LA is a local favorite in Pacoima that combines coffee and justice by bringing awareness to sex trafficking.

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- TK Coffee LA may look like an ordinary coffee shop in Pacoima.

But this local favorite is on a mission to serve coffee with a cause. Founders Hannah Groen, Robert Barber and Jenny Barber opened the coffee shop in 2021 with one vision in mind: to combine coffee and justice.

The coffee shop partners with an anti-trafficking ministry known as Justice 180 and helps bring awareness to sex trafficking.

"Statistically speaking, it takes women seven times to actually leave that life. And so at this point, we're just building the business and trying to spread awareness," said Hannah Groen, co-founder of TK Coffee LA.

TK Coffee stands for Talitha Koum Coffee. Hannah Groen says a simple question about what TK stands for can lead to a conversation about trafficking and ways to help.

"It loosely translates to come alive. It's because we're telling these women coming out of traffic, 'It's time to come alive and to arise again to take that second chance at life,'" Groen said.

"It's really cool to see people coming together over that one issue of human trafficking even though we may have different beliefs, different values of life, but that's one thing we can actually unite over," said Sarah David, former TK Coffee employee.

Officials with TK Coffee say they want their coffee shop to be a safe place for customers to enjoy a fresh cup of coffee while learning about the injustice of sex trafficking.

"A lot of people are oblivious to the whole thing and we need to be more informed on what's going on," said customer Jada Wright. "So why not come in and get a cup of coffee and hear more about it and learn more about it."

TK Coffee also sells hats, tote bags and t-shirts to customers. Each cup of coffee and merchandise item that is sold helps support their partnership with Justice 180 and provides victims with resources and aid.

"Every cup of coffee you drink is taking a step against slavery," Groen said.

