2-year-old dies after struck by vehicle in Long Beach, authorities say

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A toddler died Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle in a Long Beach neighborhood, authorities said.Officers responded to Artesia Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue after receiving a call about a collision around 8 p.m., according to the Long Beach Fire Department. It's unclear how it happened, but the toddler was in the middle of the street when the accident occurred.The 2-year-old was transported to a hospital but later died.Police say DUI was not a factor and the driver will not be arrested.Police say it appears to be a tragic accident.