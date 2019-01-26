New Jersey toddler rescued after getting himself stuck inside toy

EMBED </>More Videos

Anthony Johnson reports on a toddler who somehow got himself stuck inside a toy. (Fort Lee Police Department)

FORT LEE, New Jersey --
Police in New Jersey came to the rescue of a toddler who somehow got himself stuck inside a toy.

Lucas's mom, Soona Choe, tried to pull him out, but she couldn't, so she called 911.

Luckily for little Luca, Fort Lee police Sgt. Rick Hernandez responded. He is a veteran at getting people out of tough situations.

The Fort Lee Police Department posted pictures of the rescue.The responses are a combination of thanking Hernandez and commenting on how adorable Luca is, despite the pickle he got himself in.

The sergeant's good deed left everyone smiling, but the whole drama had Soona upset. For Luca, it was just a childhood adventure.

Luca was enjoying the attention, and is now back playing with his toy, but his mom said he learned a valuable lesson.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rescuetoddlerNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 killed, 4 others injured in Northridge crash
Louisiana shooting leaves 5 dead; manhunt underway for suspect
Alan Canter, owner of legendary Canter's Deli, dies at 82
Trump donates $100,000 from salary to alcoholism research
Disturbing details emerge in Hesperia school molestation case
Deputy hurt after Norwalk chase ends in crash
Suspect accused of attempting to attack girl with pocketknife in OC
Officer charged in Russian roulette-style killing of fellow cop
Show More
Toddler found dead in borehole after 13-day search
Fight during Compton funeral turns into fatal shooting
Gov. Newsom suing Huntington Beach over lack of low-income housing
LAPD commander on home duty after Carson crash
2 Metro projects involve good and not-so-good news
More News