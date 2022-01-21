Father and son attacked outside of Toluca Lake pub, police say; 3 suspects on the run

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Police Department released several surveillance photos of the suspects involved in the incident, which they say happened in August 2021.
According to police, the father and son had just left the pub when a man wearing a Toronto Raptors jersey approached the son in what was described as "an aggressive manner" and started a fight.
When the father tried to intervene, the suspect punched him in the face, leaving him unconscious. Police say the son was also punched and fell to the ground next to his father.
The two other suspects joined the man in the jersey and began attacking the father and son, punching and kicking them while they were on the ground, according to police.
Investigators say nearby witnesses stepped in and ultimately stopped the attack. The father suffered a broken nose and ribs while the son was left with bruises and scratches throughout his body.
Police are describing the suspect in the jersey as a white man between 25 and 30 years old. They say he's about 6 feet tall and weighs between 170 and 180 pounds. He was seen wearing a gray hat, blue jeans and gray shoes.
The second suspect had a similar description but was seen wearing a blue shirt, light blue jeans, white shoes and had "blonde bushy hair," according to police.
The third suspect is being described as a white man between 45 and 50 years old. Police say he's about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 180 to 190 pounds.
He was seen wearing a black shirt, long black shorts and black shoes. Investigators say he also had cauliflower ears, which tends to occur after someone gets a hit or repeated hits to the ear. He had his hair pulled back in a bun with the lower half of his head shaved, police said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact North Hollywood Detective Avina at 818-754-8461 or Detective Fournier at 818-754-8451.
You can also submit an anonymous tip to the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.