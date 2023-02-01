Tom Brady announces retirement -- again

The NFL great said his retirement this time is 'for good.'

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tom Brady announced his retirement -- again -- in a video on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

"I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first," the 45-year-old quarterback said in the video. "You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year."

"Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing," Brady said.

The NFL great said his retirement this time is "for good." He briefly retired after last season only to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for one more season.

On Feb. 1, 2022, when Brady first announced his retirement after 22 seasons in the NFL, he said, "I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things."

One month later, Brady unretired, and said he was returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs struggled much of the season, including losing 5 of 6 games for a stretch in September and October.

The Bucs rallied late in the season to win the NFC South despite a losing record, but were soundly defeated by the Cowboys in the first round of the playoffs.

In October 2022, Brady and Gisele Bündchen's divorce was announced. Bündchen wrote, "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

Brady and Bündchen had been married for 13 years and share two children. Brady also has an older son from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

Brady spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, winning six Super Bowls. He then spent three seasons playing for the Buccaneers, leading them to a Super Bowl win in 2021.

He had one of his worst seasons in 2022, with 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. His 52.4 QBR was the lowest of his career since the stat began in 2006.

Nonetheless, Brady will go down as the most prolific quarterback in NFL history, with the most career passing touchdowns (649), completions (7,753), passing yards (89,214), game-winning drives (58) and games started (333).

ABC News' Mark Osborne contributed to this report.