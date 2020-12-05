Writer-director brings supernatural thriller 'Now, Now, Now...' to life with Zoom

"Now, Now, Now..." is writer-director Tom Cavanaugh's pandemic passion project. He decided to create something new, using Zoom, mixing in his love of film, TV and live theater.However, as with any internet-based service, there could be hiccups."If Zoom decides to freeze up, that's part of the show. If Zoom decides to cut the sound out, that's part of the show," Cavanaugh told ABC7's George Pennacchio.Another element that they have made part of the narrative? The video conferencing service's format."The shots are dictated by Zoom and we ride with that. We let that happen. So we encourage people to hit gallery view, take the ride and look for the clues," the writer-director said."Now, Now, Now..." features actors working live from both coasts. It centers around a mysterious email, a cryptic children's song and what looks like some kind of strange invasion."The fact that we could do it on Zoom and on all around the world and people came in, it was like, all right! I just threw my hands up and said, 'I trust you, Tom.' And it happened," actress and producer Allyson Sereboff said."The main thing I got out of it when I first read it is, 'Oh my God, the possibilities are incredible!'" actor and producer Bob Telford said.Telford said that they opened up a "Pandora's Box" of possibilities with this project and calls it the best experience he's had during the pandemic."Take the ride and see how we created this and where you're going to go with it," Cavanaugh teased.Not only does the team hope audiences are entertained by their passion project, but they also wish to inspire people to bring their dreams to life."If anything, we're creating an incentive to others," Telford said. "It's almost like, "Look, this is what we did. We created this. What can you do?"