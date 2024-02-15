Documentary puts spotlight back on disgraced attorney Tom Girardi and 'Housewives' star Erika Jayne

The documentary takes a multi-path journey into a sprawling web of deceit and greed the now disbarred L.A. attorney Tom Girardi allegedly wove over decades.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A new documentary on disgraced Los Angeles attorney Tom Girardi and his celebrity wife has shot to the top of Hulu's "Most Watched" list.

"The Housewife and the Hustler 2: The Reckoning" is a follow-up to the 2021 documentary on the monumental collapse of Girardi, who is accused of embezzling $15 million from his clients.

"It gets you into the Los Angeles Bar, it gets you into his connections, political donations, in law enforcement," said Knez Walker, one of the film's producers. "All of that lays out into a huge power structure that you have to break down, piece by piece, which is what the documentary really does."

Along for the ride is Girardi's wife, Erika Jayne, known for her role on the reality TV show "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Jayne, who is now estranged from Girardi, relied on his money to live a more-than privileged life. In the documentary, she sits down face-to-face with some of her husband's victims.

"The conversation at times is tense and uncomfortable, she was very receptive to questions," documentary producer Jake Lefferman said. "But I think viewers will see it's a different side than what's on the 'Real Housewives.'"

The now 84-year-old Girardi is facing federal fraud charges and is slated to go to trial May 26.