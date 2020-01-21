Travel

TSA shares collection of 'Top 10 Finds of 2019'

Samurai swords, a snake and moose droppings. What do they all have in common?

They placed in TSA's top 10 unusual finds from air passengers in 2019

The collection includes items recovered at airport security checkpoints nationwide.

Every year, the TSA gathers these rare and offbeat items and creates a light-hearted video.



TSA's Top 10 Finds of 2019

1. Moose Poop, Juneau International Airport (JNU)

2. Butcher Knife, Tri-Cities Airport (TRI)
3. Uninvited Snake, Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)
4. Blow Dart Gun, Orlando Melbourne International Airport (MLB)
5. Martial Arts Sais, LaGuardia Airport (LGA)
6. Power Saw, Bradley International Airport (BDL)

7. Auto Airbag, Orlando International Airport (MCO)
8. Gun/Knife, Miami International Airport (MIA)
9. Road flares, Anchorage International Airport (ANC)
10. Samurai Swords, San Jose International Airport (SJC)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelair traveltsasecurityairport security
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Chargers players trying to prepare for season among restrictions
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Show More
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News