Shopkeepers face uncertainty after closure of Alpine Village in Torrance

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- It's an end of an era in Torrance. The historic Alpine Village swap meet has permanently closed, displacing hundreds of vendors.

For decades, the Alpine Village swap meet in Torrance has drawn tens of thousands of customers looking for great deals on merchandise. But now the village is closing, leaving customers and business owners heartbroken.

Business owner Mery Olga Lagresa has had an antique shop there for nearly two decades. She said there was a letter that gave her 30 days to relocate.

"It's a shock because as you can see the shop is full of inventory," she said.

The notice to vacate was plastered on the front door of businesses. At least 200 vendors were affected by the swap meet's permanent closure.

Some customers visited one last time to say goodbye.

"We have been very sad watching everything close piecemeal, and I think this is the last chance we thought we'd get to come down and see the retail shops while they still have some tenants," customer Richard Schave said.

What's next for the property for now remains a mystery. Some longtime customers are saddened as this chapter of history ends.

"The only way Los Angeles is going to become a better Los Angeles is to know where it comes from, so we can understand where we are going," Schave said. "So you have to preserve your past."