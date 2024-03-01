Del Amo Fashion Center mall's chaperone policy for minors goes into effect

Starting March 1, anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult, age 21 or older, with identification after 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays to enter the Del Amo Fashion Center mall in Torrance.

Starting March 1, anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult, age 21 or older, with identification after 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays to enter the Del Amo Fashion Center mall in Torrance.

Starting March 1, anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult, age 21 or older, with identification after 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays to enter the Del Amo Fashion Center mall in Torrance.

Starting March 1, anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult, age 21 or older, with identification after 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays to enter the Del Amo Fashion Center mall in Torrance.

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Del Amo Fashion Center's chaperone policy goes into effect March 1.

Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult, age 21 or older, with identification after 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays to enter the Del Amo Fashion Center mall in Torrance.

Guests under age 18 must remain with the adult at all times. One adult may accompany up to four minors.

The mall also says that unsupervised guests under age 18 must leave the property by 3 p.m. on the days the policy is in effect or immediately be joined by a parent or adult age 21 or older.

Store employees under age 18 can continue working within their store while the policy is in effect but "must adhere to the Youth Supervision Policy if their work shift ends during policy hours," according to the mall.

The new policy is in response to multiple incidents of large groups of teens causing mayhem at the mall.

Back in December, a fight among juveniles prompted a temporary shutdown of the mall.