Torrance mall to require chaperones for minors following scenes of chaos

Starting next month, all minors will be required to have adult supervision on certain days at the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance.

Starting next month, all minors will be required to have adult supervision on certain days at the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance.

Starting next month, all minors will be required to have adult supervision on certain days at the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance.

Starting next month, all minors will be required to have adult supervision on certain days at the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance.

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- After repeated scenes of chaos at the Del Amo Fashion Center mall in Torrance, a chaperone policy is being implemented for minors on certain days.

Starting March 1, anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult, age 21 or older, with identification after 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

According to the mall, one adult may accompany up to four minors at a time and must remain with them at all times.

This comes after there have been several incidents of large groups of teenagers causing mayhem at the mall.

A fight amongst juveniles prompted a temporary shutdown of the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance Saturday, police said.

Back in December, a fight among juveniles prompted a temporary shutdown of the mall.