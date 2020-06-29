Suspect injured after chase, deputy-involved shooting in Torrance

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was injured after a chase and a deputy-involved shooting in Torrance Sunday night, authorities said.The incident occurred shortly before 11 p.m. near Redondo Beach and Crenshaw boulevards, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.Authorities said the shooting happened at the end of a pursuit.No deputies were injured.Further details regarding the shooting, including what led to the chase, were unavailable.The condition and identity of the suspect were not known.