3 wounded in shooting at Del Amo Fashion Center parking lot in Torrance

EMBED <>More Videos

3 wounded in shooting at Torrance mall parking lot

TORRANCE, Calif. (CNS) -- Three people were injured in a shooting in a parking lot of the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance Tuesday evening.

Torrance Police Department officers were dispatched about 6:30 p.m. to the parking lot of the mall near a BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse and found several shell casings in the area, according to a department spokesperson.

Officers conducted an investigation and learned three to four suspects approached the three victims, opened fire and fled southbound across Carson Street to the mall's Dave & Buster's where they carjacked a Chevrolet SUV and fled.

Police learned the three shooting victims had been taken to Kaiser Permanente South Bay Medical Center prior to their arrival at the scene. The victim of the carjacking was not injured.

One shooting victim was listed in stable condition, while the conditions of the other two were unknown, according to police.



WATCH | A7 over the shooting scene outside Del Amo Fashion Center
EMBED More News Videos

Three people were injured in a shooting in a parking lot of the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance Tuesday evening.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
torrancelos angeles countymallshootingcarjacking
Copyright © 2022 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Ambulance wait times rising during pandemic in LA County
Some school districts left without COVID tests amid high demand
New California program to provide mortgage relief
Nirvana 'Nevermind' baby cover suit dismissed
Winter storm leaves Lake Arrowhead residents without power for days
Powerball jackpot up to $610M in Wednesday drawing
Whoopi Goldberg tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
How to get a free COVID test kit sent directly to your home in LA Co.
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
DNA helps ID woman found partially buried in IE desert decades ago
I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds stranded
Anaheim sees rash of apparent drug overdoses in one hour
More TOP STORIES News