Naperville father-daughter duo land deal on Shark Tank for car seat holder invention

By Yukare Nakayama
NAPPERVILLE, Ill. -- A woman from Naperville and her father landed a $100,000 investment for their Totes Babies Company on Shark Tank!

Linsey Fleischhauer and her father Stan Valiulis started Totes Babies three years ago.

Totes Babies is a hammock-style car seat holder designed to fit inside a shopping cart.

Fleischhauer said she had the idea to create the product when she faced difficulties shopping when she had her newborn.

Earlier this month, Totes Babies was featured in Shark Tank where the father-daughter duo took home $100,000 from Lori Greiner, with Greiner taking 25% stake in their company.

"It was an amazing opportunity, especially as entrepreneurs and having this business," said Fleischhauer.

Fleischhauer said she hopes Totes Babies continues to help parents and she thanks her community for being supportive.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localishwls
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
DUI suspect arrested after crashing into Hollywood building, striking pedestrians
INTERACTIVE: In-depth look at CA-Mexico border situation
What we know about Atlanta spa shooting victims
SoCal father of 4 who spent 50 days on ventilator survives COVID
USC to hold in-person commencement ceremonies in May
Futuristic vertical farm aims to bring fresh produce, jobs to Compton
Laguna Beach waves glow blue from bioluminescence
Show More
Trump's Mar-a-Lago partially closed due to COVID outbreak
Elderly Asian man says drug dealer came to his aid after attack
President Biden trips on stairs boarding Air Force One
LA officially becomes 'no-kill' city as animal shelters achieve 90% save rate
LA County high school students over 16 may be eligible for vaccine in May
More TOP STORIES News