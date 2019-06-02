Tow truck driver struck, killed by big rig in hit-and-run on 5 Freeway in Castaic area

By ABC7.com staff
A tow truck operator was struck and killed by a driver in a big rig north of Castaic Friday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred on the southbound 5 Freeway at Vista del Lago Road at around 8:15 p.m.

CHP said the man was changing a tire when he was struck by the big rig, and later died on the scene.

CHP received a description of the big rig and were searching for it.

Part of the 5 Freeway was shut down temporarily.
