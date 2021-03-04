Education

Back to school: ABC7 to host panel of experts for virtual town hall Thursday

Join ABC7 on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. for a back-to-school virtual town hall with a distinguished group of experts.

Hosted by ABC7's Marc Brown, the panel will include:

  • Dr. Kendrick Davis, chief research officer, USC Race & Equity Center

  • Dr. Sylvia Gates Carlisle, director of practice management at UCR FP Residency

  • Keara Williams, English teacher, Augustus Hawkins High School, Los Angeles Unified School District

  • Rey Saldana, president and CEO, Communities in Schools


    • The event will be streamed live here on ABC7.com, and on the ABC7 Los Angeles apps on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. That's also where our Back to School: COVID Impact reports are available for watching.
