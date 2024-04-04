Tracking tech hidden inside stolen WSS merchandise helps LAPD nab suspects in North Hills

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police say several suspects grabbed merchandise from the WSS shoe store in North Hollywood before fleeing, but it wasn't long before police caught up with them.

The Los Angeles Police Department says that it was thanks to tracking technology that they were able to locate the thieves and the stolen merchandise at a North Hills apartment complex Tuesday night.

Police officers converged on the scene near the intersection of Chase Street and Columbus Avenue. They were geared up and had less lethal devices like bean bag rounds.

They eventually took the suspects into custody. Details about the suspects were not immediately available.

LAPD says it all started Tuesday at around 9 p.m. at the WSS store located near Vineland Avenue and Sherman Way in North Hollywood.

That's around the time employees were closing the store, the thieves went inside, grabbed the merchandise and ran out, according to police.

LAPD says that the five suspects were not armed. It's unknown how much merchandise was stolen and its value, but investigators are calling this a case of grand theft.

WSS released a statement that reads:

"We are aware of the recent incident at our North Hollywood location and are cooperating closely with law enforcement as they investigate. At this time, we are unable to provide further comment as the matter is under investigation. The safety and security of our customers and team members remain our top priority, and we will continue to work diligently to ensure a safe environment in all our stores. Further updates will be provided as they become available."

A WSS employee told ABC7 that tracking devices are hidden in the merchandise and are hard to spot.