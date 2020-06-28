Society

Woman gets upset after asked to wear face mask at California Trader Joe's

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, California (KABC) -- A woman went on a tirade after being asked to wear a face covering in a Trader Joe's store in California.

A shopper recorded the incident inside the store on Friday.

The woman in the video was angry after being questioned about why she was not wearing a mask.

Los Angeles residents are required to wear face coverings when out in public and inside stores and other businesses to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Other shoppers reacted to the video.

"I feel a little bad that people are getting shamed and she has a medical condition so she can't wear a mask. On the other hand, we know now that the mask is helping to stop the spread, so we should, especially when we're in lines and in places, we need to be more mindful," said shopper Sigrid Matthews.

"I think you should still wear a mask just for the safety of others, especially for the elderly and kids," said shopper Jessica Govea.

KABC-TV reached out to Trader Joe's for comment about the incident but didn't immediately receive a response.

One man was captured on video Friday refusing to wear a mask at the popular hiking trail Runyon Canyon as California remains under a statewide face mask order.

Related topics:
societycaliforniaface maskcoronavirustrader joe'scaught on cameracovid 19
