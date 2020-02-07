Mulholland Drive closed in Hollywood Hills after overturned tanker truck spills gallons of substance

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Both sides of Mulholland Drive were shut down in the Hollywood Hills area Friday morning after an overturned tanker truck carrying water and another substance spilled some of it onto the road.Hazmat teams were called to the scene between Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Coldwater Canyon Drive shortly before 8 a.m. following a traffic accident that caused the tanker to tip over.It was carrying 500 gallons of water and 60 gallons of a substance often used as a soil fumigant, some of which spilled onto the roadway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Though the spill was contained, transportation officials said the street would be closed for "the better part of the work day" as crews worked to clean up.By 11 a.m., Mulholland Drive remained closed and an estimated time for reopening was not available.The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.