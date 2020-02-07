Mulholland Drive closed in Hollywood Hills after overturned tanker truck spills gallons of substance

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Both sides of Mulholland Drive were shut down in the Hollywood Hills area Friday morning after an overturned tanker truck carrying water and another substance spilled some of it onto the road.

Hazmat teams were called to the scene between Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Coldwater Canyon Drive shortly before 8 a.m. following a traffic accident that caused the tanker to tip over.

It was carrying 500 gallons of water and 60 gallons of a substance often used as a soil fumigant, some of which spilled onto the roadway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Though the spill was contained, transportation officials said the street would be closed for "the better part of the work day" as crews worked to clean up.

By 11 a.m., Mulholland Drive remained closed and an estimated time for reopening was not available.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hollywood hillslos angeleslos angeles countyhazmatlos angeles city fire departmenttraffic accidentchemical spill
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Chargers players trying to prepare for season among restrictions
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Show More
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News