Gold Line: $126 million approved to extend Metro light-rail service to Pomona

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Good news for commuters: the Metro Gold Line is expanding.

San Gabriel Valley officials on Thursday evening approved $126 million to fund an extension to Pomona, according to the San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

The current Gold Line runs from Monterey Park to Union Station in downtown Los Angeles, and then from Pasadena to Glendora.

Metro hopes to have the Pomona extension built by 2025.

