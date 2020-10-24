Lynwood wrong-way crash: Passenger, 18, killed when DUI suspect slams into vehicle on 105 Freeway

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6679437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch SkyEye video of a police chase that ended when the suspects crashed into an innocent family's car.

LYNWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- An 18-year-old passenger was killed early Saturday morning when a DUI suspect drove into oncoming traffic on the 105 Freeway in Lynwood and slammed into a vehicle with five people inside, authorities said.The head-on collision was reported shortly after 3 a.m. on the westbound side of the freeway, just east of Long Beach Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. A third vehicle was also involved.CHP investigators said the 24-year-old driver of a 1999 Honda was heading eastbound in the westbound No. 1 lane when that vehicle struck a 2012 Honda that was traveling at 75 mph. A driver and four passengers were in the second vehicle.The passenger in the front seat of the 2012 Honda was pronounced dead at the scene, the Highway Patrol said in a statement. Both drivers and the surviving passengers were transported to hospitals.The driver of the wayward vehicle, who suffered moderate injuries, was arrested on suspicion driving under the influence of alcohol, according to authorities.The names of the suspect and the deceased victim were not immediately released.The hospitalized victims were identified only as an 18-year-old driver, two 28-year-old passengers and a 29-year-old passenger, all of whom suffered major injuries.The pileup prompted a SigAlert and the closure of the freeway's westbound lanes at Long Beach Boulevard, according to Caltrans. All lanes were later reopened to traffic.