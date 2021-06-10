10 Freeway reopened in Fontana after hourslong closure due to police activity, CHP says

The closure began about 6 a.m. near Sierra Avenue, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log. Traffic was backed up for miles in both directions as the morning commute got underway.
The CHP and Fontana police urged motorists to seek alternate routes during the shutdown.
Shortly before 10 a.m., the Highway Patrol's Inland Division announced on Twitter that the freeway was fully reopened.
The I-10 Freeway is now open. Thank you for your patience. @FontanaPD #fontanapd pic.twitter.com/7l1ZPiKnhc— Fontana PD (@FontanaPD) June 10, 2021