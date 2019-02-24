TRAFFIC

101 Freeway crash: Vehicle flips, another bursts into flames in Hollywood Hills

At least one car flipped over and another burst into flames, temporarily shutting down the northbound 101 in the Hollywood Hills area.

At least one car flipped over and another burst into flames, temporarily shutting down the northbound 101 Freeway in the Hollywood Hills area.

The wreck happened early Sunday morning near Universal Studios Boulevard. The California Highway Patrol said at one point, a driver was stuck in one of the cars after hitting the center divider.

All lanes were shut down, but they've since reopened.

It was not immediately known if anyone was seriously injured in the crash. The cause of the accident was under investigation.
