15 Freeway in Victorville to be fully closed for 3 nights

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) --Caltrans is planing a full freeway closure of Interstate-15 in Victorville between D Street and Stoddard Wells Road on May 29, 30, 31 and June 4.
The closure will be between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. Caltrans officials said it's all because it is necessary to complete bridge construction over the freeway.
"It is great that they are improving it. Unfortunately, I have a pizza restaurant down the street, so it impacts it," said Jim Granger, owner of Cross Eyed Cow Pizza in Oro Grande.
But Granger said he is willing to put up with a little pain for some big gains.
"Ultimately, it will be a better off-ramp. More lanes, easier access, easier access on and off. So, it is a good thing," he added.
Many other residents in the area said they aren't too concerned as long as they know what to expect.
"As long as I am aware of what is happening, I can go around it," said Randal Shaw, a Helendale resident.
Motorists are being warned of possible delays during the closure, but signs will guide drivers through a detour.