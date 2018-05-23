TRAFFIC

15 Freeway in Victorville to be fully closed for 3 nights

EMBED </>More Videos

Caltrans is planing a full freeway closure of Interstate-15 in Victorville between D Street and Stoddard Wells Road on May 29, 30, 31 and June 4. (KABC)

By
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) --
Caltrans is planing a full freeway closure of Interstate-15 in Victorville between D Street and Stoddard Wells Road on May 29, 30, 31 and June 4.

The closure will be between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. Caltrans officials said it's all because it is necessary to complete bridge construction over the freeway.

"It is great that they are improving it. Unfortunately, I have a pizza restaurant down the street, so it impacts it," said Jim Granger, owner of Cross Eyed Cow Pizza in Oro Grande.

But Granger said he is willing to put up with a little pain for some big gains.

"Ultimately, it will be a better off-ramp. More lanes, easier access, easier access on and off. So, it is a good thing," he added.

Many other residents in the area said they aren't too concerned as long as they know what to expect.

"As long as I am aware of what is happening, I can go around it," said Randal Shaw, a Helendale resident.

Motorists are being warned of possible delays during the closure, but signs will guide drivers through a detour.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficfreewayroad closureI-15VictorvilleSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Stranded travelers ditch cars on 105 Fwy, climb fence to reach LAX
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Pasadena to consider using rental scooters
CHP officer tickets slow driver in fast lane
More Traffic
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News