15 Freeway in Victorville to be fully closed for 3 nights

Caltrans is planing a full freeway closure of Interstate-15 in Victorville between D Street and Stoddard Wells Road on May 29, 30, 31 and June 4.The closure will be between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. Caltrans officials said it's all because it is necessary to complete bridge construction over the freeway."It is great that they are improving it. Unfortunately, I have a pizza restaurant down the street, so it impacts it," said Jim Granger, owner of Cross Eyed Cow Pizza in Oro Grande.But Granger said he is willing to put up with a little pain for some big gains."Ultimately, it will be a better off-ramp. More lanes, easier access, easier access on and off. So, it is a good thing," he added.Many other residents in the area said they aren't too concerned as long as they know what to expect."As long as I am aware of what is happening, I can go around it," said Randal Shaw, a Helendale resident.Motorists are being warned of possible delays during the closure, but signs will guide drivers through a detour.