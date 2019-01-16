TRAFFIC

19-vehicle crash on 15 Freeway in Cajon Pass leaves dozens injured; all SB lanes closed

EMBED </>More Videos

San Bernardino County firefighters were responding to a 19-vehicle crash on the 15 Freeway in the Cajon Pass that left 35 people injured and prompted the closure of all southbound lanes, officials said. (Jessica Olvera, Victor Valley News)

By ABC7.com staff
CAJON PASS, Calif. (KABC) --
San Bernardino County firefighters were responding Wednesday morning to a 19-vehicle crash on the 15 Freeway in the Cajon Pass that left 35 people injured and prompted the closure of all southbound lanes, authorities said.

The chain-reaction pileup occurred about 9:30 a.m. at Oak Hill Road and left most of the victims with moderate to minor injuries, according to the county fire department, which was performing triage at the crash site.

The majority of the patients declined to be transported to a hospital, according to fire officials.

Weather was a contributing factor to the collision, investigators said. Visibility was poor in the area due to heavy fog.

A Caltrans camera showed a miles-long backup of traffic at the scene.

It was unclear when the southbound side of the interstate would be reopened. Drivers were urged to use Ranchero Road as an alternative route.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficI-15CHPcalifornia highway patrolcrashCajon JunctionSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on 91 Fwy. in Long Beach
PCH reopened after mudslide closure
1 ejected, killed in 6-vehicle pileup on 101 in Hollywood Hills
Road-widening project will cause months of traffic delays in Lake Elsinore
More Traffic
Top Stories
SoCal rain: Heavy downpours expected Wednesday
PCH closed in Huntington Beach due to heavy rain, flooding
2 days of rain leads to rockslide on Malibu Canyon Road
Former Arcadia football player killed in Kabul attack
10 Fwy in Colton slowly reopening after fiery truck crash
Pelosi asks Trump to postpone State of the Union due to shutdown
US service members killed in Syria blast: Military
People are freaking out over this giant spinning ice disk
Show More
Illinois police investigate video of woman dragging child by hair
Woman who tried to drown baby at McDonald's enters plea
LAPD Revenge Porn: Officer ordered to stay away from detective
Baby overjoyed to hear sister's voice for 1st time
Evacuations: Mandatory orders for SoCal burn areas
More News