19-year-old man identified after being killed in 5-vehicle crash that shut down SB 405 Freeway in Gardena

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 19-year-old man was killed and two other people were injured early Thursday morning in a multi-car pileup that shut down the southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway in Gardena, authorities said.Five vehicles were involved in the collision near Normandie Avenue shortly before 3:40 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. One of the cars involved in the wreck was on its roof.The two injured survivors were hospitalized with injuries that were described as minor-to-moderate.Lanes were reopened to traffic after tow trucks removed the wrecked vehicles from the scene.The deceased man was later identified by the Los Angeles County coroner's office as Cielo Romero Rojas of San Pedro.The cause of the crash is under investigation. Investigators said fog was not believed to have been a factor.