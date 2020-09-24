Traffic

19-year-old man identified after being killed in 5-vehicle crash that shut down SB 405 Freeway in Gardena

A deadly crash has shut down the southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway in Gardena early Thursday morning.
GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 19-year-old man was killed and two other people were injured early Thursday morning in a multi-car pileup that shut down the southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway in Gardena, authorities said.

Five vehicles were involved in the collision near Normandie Avenue shortly before 3:40 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. One of the cars involved in the wreck was on its roof.

The two injured survivors were hospitalized with injuries that were described as minor-to-moderate.

Lanes were reopened to traffic after tow trucks removed the wrecked vehicles from the scene.

The deceased man was later identified by the Los Angeles County coroner's office as Cielo Romero Rojas of San Pedro.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Investigators said fog was not believed to have been a factor.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficgardenalos angeles countycrash
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows struggle between man, deputies before fatal shooting
Murdered boy was beaten, locked in closet by stepmom, officials allege
'Cake Boss' suffers 'terrible accident' at home bowling alley
What you need to know about California Prop. 14
Democrats pitch new laws to curb presidential abuses
Chadwick Boseman tribute now on display at Downtown Disney
New COVID testing plan aims to reach Long Beach residents of color
Show More
LA County seeing spike in COVID cases after Labor Day
Bobcat Fire burns nearly 114K acres, containment grows to 50%
Police seize 345k used condoms that were sold as new
'FACEism' and the history behind blackface
Bike riding in SoCal is the unofficial sport of quarantine
More TOP STORIES News