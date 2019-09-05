Traffic

60 Freeway: 2 killed in violent multi-vehicle crash near Beaumont; all lanes closed in both directions

Two people were killed and as many as five were injured in a violent three-vehicle crash involving a semitrailer that prompted the closure of the 60 Freeway in both directions near Beaumont, authorities said.

The violent collision was reported shortly before 2 p.m. in the Badlands area of Riverside County, about halfway between Beaumont and Moreno Valley, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
