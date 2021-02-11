CHP motorcycle officer, 2 others hurt in violent crash on 10 Freeway in Harvard Heights, LAFD says; several lanes closed

HARVARD HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three people, including a California Highway Patrol officer, were injured Thursday morning in a violent multi-vehicle crash on the 10 Freeway in Harvard Heights, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.All three patients were transported to the hospital in unknown condition after the pileup occurred about 10:45 a.m. near Normandie Avenue, authorities said.The injured civilians were described as a 25-year-old man who suffered a fracture leg and a 32-year-old who sustained head trauma. The CHP officer was expected to be "OK," officials said.Multiple lanes were shut down in both directions as emergency crews worked to clear the scene.The cause of the crash was not immediately known.