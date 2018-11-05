TRAFFIC

405 Freeway back open after woman threatens to jump from overpass, causes traffic nightmare

Both directions of the 405 Freeway are back open in Inglewood after a woman threatening to jump from an overpass caused a traffic nightmare during rush hour Monday afternoon.

By ABC7.com staff
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
The closure was in effect for about 30 minutes on the northbound and southbound lanes of the freeway at Florence Avenue.

The closure was in effect for about 30 minutes on the northbound and southbound lanes of the freeway at Florence Avenue.

Traffic was seen completely stopped around 5 p.m. as authorities assisted at the scene.

The northbound side appeared to be moving again at about 5:20 p.m.

Not long after, the southbound side was reopened, but the traffic backup remained for miles.



The woman threatening to jump was taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital for medical assistance.
