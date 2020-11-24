Traffic

5 Freeway crash: 1 hospitalized after overturned milk tanker closes all SB lanes in Lincoln Heights

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was hospitalized Tuesday morning after a semitruck hauling a payload of milk overturned and flattened an SUV on the 5 Freeway in Lincoln Heights, prompting the closure of all southbound lanes.

The crash happened about 6 a.m. near Main Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The condition of the injured patient was unknown, and it was unclear if that person was an occupant of the semitrailer or the damaged car.

No estimate was given of when the southbound side of the freeway would reopen. Traffic in that direction was being diverted at Broadway.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficlos angeleslos angeles countychpsemi crashi 5california highway patrolcrash
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Travelers arriving in LA required to sign form acknowledging state quarantine
Pasadena to keep outdoor dining despite LA County order
LA County supervisor opposes new dining restrictions
Pennsylvania bans alcohol sales for Thanksgiving eve
COVID-19 outbreak at Concordia University infects over 60
NFL game features all-Black referee crew
LA County health director: Consider a virtual Thanksgiving dinner
Show More
Take a look at the wildlife on Utah's 'Critter Bridge'
LA County sees record 6,124 COVID-19 cases in one day
'Dancing with the Stars' crowns champions for Season 29
Taylor Swift 'folklore' concert film coming to Disney+
Rams beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-24
More TOP STORIES News