Traffic

5 Freeway shut down for 36 hours for demolition, replacement of Burbank Boulevard bridge

All northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway will be closed at the 134 Freeway near Griffith Park, while the southbound side will be closed at the 170 Freeway in Sun Valley.
BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- Though Southern California roads may not be as busy as usual, some may run into some traffic on the 5 Freeway in Glendale and Burbank this weekend thanks to a 36-hour closure.

The closure, which lasts through 2 a.m. Monday, is part of a major project to demolish and replace the overpass at Burbank Boulevard, according to Caltrans. The project will also widen and straighten the usually bustling freeway.

All northbound lanes of the freeway will be closed at the 134 Freeway near Griffith Park, while the southbound side will be closed at the 170 Freeway in Sun Valley.



When the closure was announced back in the beginning of March, it was expected to to cause serious traffic congestion.

"This will be the largest-scale freeway closure in Los Angeles County since September of 2012, when we closed I-405 in both directions in West Los Angeles,'' said Caltrans District 7 Director John Valinsky in March.

Valinsky was referring to the closures of 10-mile sections of the 405 Freeway during weekends in July 2011 and September 2012 that were dubbed "Carmageddon'' 1 and 2.

Detours and project updates can be found online at My5LA.com and on Twitter at @My5LA or, for those without a Twitter account, at twitter.com/My5LA.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficburbanklos angeles countyi 5constructionfreewaybridgeroad closure
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thousands pack OC beaches for second-straight day as heat wave continues
LAPD Chief praises Angelenos for avoiding beaches amid heat wave
NFL Draft: Rams optimistic after adding 4 key players
Satellite photos show Kim Jong Un's train amid health rumors
SoCal musicians put on porch concerts amid stay-at-home orders
Many Californians may not be receiving unemployment benefits
CDC adds 6 new possible symptoms of COVID-19
Show More
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 895
Carole King, Smokey Robinson and others perform for All Together Now
Mom describes 'torture' of 4-year-old's suffering from COVID-19
Tom Hanks befriends bullied 8-year-old boy named 'Corona'
What is bioluminescence? Expert explains the phenomenon
More TOP STORIES News